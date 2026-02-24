Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Comex gold price falls from three-week high, silver price slips 3% on strong dollar

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices declined on Tuesday, pressurised by a stronger US dollar despite tariff uncertainty and US-Iran tensions. Comex gold prices fell from a more than three-week high, while silver prices dropped over 3%.

Spot gold price fell 1.5% to $5,150.38 per ounce after hitting a more than three-week high earlier in the day. US gold futures for April delivery were down 1.1% at $5,170.70 an ounce. Spot silver price plunged 3.1% to $85.50 per ounce, after hitting a more than two-week high on Monday.

The US dollar rose, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for other currency holders.

Meanwhile, investors remain cautious amid the US-Iran peace talks and tariff uncertainty. US President Donald Trump warned countries against backing away from recently negotiated trade deals with the US after the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs.

