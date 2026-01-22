Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold, silver prices fall from record highs as Trump’s Greenland tariff fear cools

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices in the international market retreated from record highs on Thursday on signs of cooling geopolitical tensions over Greenland , which boosted the US dollar. Gold price fell as much as 1% after three days of gains that had taken it to an all-time high above $4,888 an ounce in the previous session.

Spot gold price declined 0.8% to $4,799.79 per ounce, after scaling a record peak of $4,887.82 in the previous session. US gold futures for February delivery lost 0.6% to $4,806.60 per ounce. Spot silver price fell 0.9% to $92.38 an ounce, after hitting a record high of $95.87 on Tuesday.

The weakness in gold and silver prices today came as safe-haven demand eased after US President Donald Trump said a “framework of a future deal” over Greenland had been agreed and withdrew a threat to impose tariffs on European nations. Trump backed down from new tariff threats and proposals to annex Greenland by force, while a firmer dollar also pressured bullion prices.

MCX Gold, Silver Prices

In the domestic market, gold prices on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) ended higher, while silver prices declined over 2% on Wednesday. MCX gold rate ended higher by ₹2,551, or 1.69%, at ₹1,53,116 per 10 grams. MCX gold price touched a fresh record high of ₹1,58,475 level during the session.

MCX silver price declined by ₹7,171, or 2.22%, to close at ₹3,16,501 per kg. Silver rates also touched a fresh life-time high of ₹3,35,521 level.