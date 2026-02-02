Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold, silver prices rebound from multi-week lows

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices rebounded on Monday from a crash in the previous session that led the bullion prices to multi-week low levels. While spot gold prices traded lower, US gold futures climbed and silver prices also rallied.
However, sentiment for gold and silver prices remain weak amid a firm dollar, as investors gauged US President Donald Trump’s Federal Reserve chair pick Kevin Warsh’s approach to interest rate cuts.
Spot gold price fell 1.5% to $4,793.97 per ounce, after touching a more than one-week low on Friday. Bullion scaled a record high of $5,594.82 on Thursday. US gold futures for February delivery rallied 1.6% to $4,818.10 per ounce. Spot silver price rose 1.6% to $85.98 an ounce. It hit a record high of $121.64 on Thursday.
MCX gold rate for April futures ended lower by ₹4,242, or 2.87%, at ₹1,48,104 per 10 grams on Sunday. MCX silver price for March futures expiry closed at a 9% lower circuit of ₹2,65,652 per kg, down by ₹26,273.
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: The dollar clung to its gains as investors weighed what a Federal Reserve under Kevin Warsh might look like, with his preference for a smaller balance sheet. The US dollar index steadied at 97.22 after jumping 1% on Friday. The Japanese yen was down 0.4% to 155.39 per dollar. Euro last stood at $1.1848, while Sterling was down 0.05% to $1.3680.
