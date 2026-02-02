Live Updates

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold, silver prices rebound from multi-week lows

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Sentiment for gold and silver prices remain weak amid a firm dollar, as investors gauged US President Donald Trump’s Federal Reserve chair pick Kevin Warsh’s approach to interest rate cuts.

Ankit Gohel
Updated2 Feb 2026, 08:36:50 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: US gold futures for February delivery rallied 1.6% to $4,818.10 per ounce. Spot silver price rose 1.6% to $85.98 an ounce.
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: US gold futures for February delivery rallied 1.6% to $4,818.10 per ounce. Spot silver price rose 1.6% to $85.98 an ounce. (Photo: ANI)

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices rebounded on Monday from a crash in the previous session that led the bullion prices to multi-week low levels. While spot gold prices traded lower, US gold futures climbed and silver prices also rallied.

However, sentiment for gold and silver prices remain weak amid a firm dollar, as investors gauged US President Donald Trump’s Federal Reserve chair pick Kevin Warsh’s approach to interest rate cuts.

Spot gold price fell 1.5% to $4,793.97 per ounce, after touching a more than one-week low on Friday. Bullion scaled a record high of $5,594.82 on Thursday. US gold futures for February delivery rallied 1.6% to $4,818.10 per ounce. Spot silver price rose 1.6% to $85.98 an ounce. It hit a record high of $121.64 on Thursday.

MCX Gold, Silver Prices

MCX gold rate for April futures ended lower by 4,242, or 2.87%, at 1,48,104 per 10 grams on Sunday. MCX silver price for March futures expiry closed at a 9% lower circuit of 2,65,652 per kg, down by 26,273.

Stay tuned to our Gold, Silver Rates Today Live Blog for the latest updates.

Follow updates here:
2 Feb 2026, 08:36:50 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Dollar index steadies at 97.22 after jumping 1%

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: The dollar clung to its gains as investors weighed what a Federal Reserve under Kevin Warsh might look like, with his preference for a smaller balance sheet. The US dollar index steadied at 97.22 after jumping 1% on Friday. The Japanese yen was down 0.4% to 155.39 per dollar. Euro last stood at $1.1848, while Sterling was down 0.05% to $1.3680.

2 Feb 2026, 08:14:57 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: MCX gold, silver prices extend losses

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: MCX gold rate for April futures ended lower by 4,242, or 2.87%, at 1,48,104 per 10 grams on Sunday. MCX silver price for March futures expiry closed at a 9% lower circuit of 2,65,652 per kg, down by 26,273.

2 Feb 2026, 07:41:40 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Firm dollar weakens gold, silver appeal

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Sentiment for gold and silver prices remain weak amid a firm dollar, as investors gauged US President Donald Trump’s Federal Reserve chair pick Kevin Warsh’s approach to interest rate cuts. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced gold less affordable for holders of other currencies.

2 Feb 2026, 07:32:40 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: US gold futures rally, silver price rebound

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Spot gold price fell 1.5% to $4,793.97 per ounce, after touching a more than one-week low on Friday. Bullion scaled a record high of $5,594.82 on Thursday. US gold futures for February delivery rallied 1.6% to $4,818.10 per ounce. Spot silver price rose 1.6% to $85.98 an ounce. It hit a record high of $121.64 on Thursday.

2 Feb 2026, 07:21:09 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices rebound

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices rebounded on Monday from a crash in the previous session that led the bullion prices to multi-week low levels. While spot gold prices traded lower, US gold futures climbed and silver prices also rallied.

Gold PriceGold PricesGold Price IndiaSilverCommodity Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold, silver prices rebound from multi-week lows
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.