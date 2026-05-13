Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: MCX gold rate above ₹1.62 lakh, silver prices jump over 6% after import duty hike

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices in India traded with strong gains on Wednesday after the government announced an increase in the import duties on the precious metals.
MCX gold rate for June futures contracts opened 1% higher at ₹1,54,851 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,53,442 level. MCX silver rate for July futures contracts opened 4% higher at ₹2,90,224 per kg as compared with its previous close of ₹2,79,062 level.
The bullish momentum sustained and the MCX gold price and silver prices jumped over 6% each.
In the international market, gold prices edged lower as uncertainty relating to the US-Iran war and stronger-than-expected US inflation data dimmed hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Spot gold price fell 0.4% to $4,695.99 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.4% to $4,705.30. Spot silver rose 0.2% to $86.71 per ounce.
To reduce overseas purchases of precious metals and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves, the central government has raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15% from 6%.
The basic customs duty on several categories of gold and silver imports has been hiked to 10% from 5%, while the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of 5% continues, taking the total effective import tax to 15%.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on MCX gold rate and MCX silver rate today.
India has raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15% from 6% in an effort to reduce overseas purchases of precious metals and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves. The revised structure includes a 10% basic customs duty along with a 5% Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess, significantly increasing the effective import tax burden
Over the years, gold’s share in India’s forex reserves has climbed sharply from around 2.8% in 2007 to nearly 16.2% by January 2026. At the same time, oil prices remain above $100 due to the Iran conflict, increasing concerns around India’s balance of payments and dollar outflows.
This explains why Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged citizens to avoid buying gold for a year to help conserve foreign exchange reserves.
The concern is simple. India imports most of its gold and oil. When imports rise, the country needs more dollars, and when dollar demand rises faster than supply, pressure on the rupee increases.
MCX gold rate for June futures contracts opened 1% higher at ₹1,54,851 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,53,442 level. MCX silver rate for July futures contracts opened 4% higher at ₹2,90,224 per kg as compared with its previous close of ₹2,79,062 level.
Buying in precious metals intensified and gold and silver prices hit 6% upper circuit each. MCX gold rate was up by ₹9,206, or 6%, at ₹1,62,648 per 10 grams level, while MCX silver price spiked by ₹16,743, or 6%, to ₹2,95,805 per kg.
Gold and silver prices in India traded with strong gains on Wednesday after the government announced an increase in the import duties on the precious metals.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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