Subscribe
Live Update

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: MCX gold rate above ₹1.62 lakh, silver prices jump over 6% after import duty hike

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Strong domestic investment demand for gold persisted. Indian gold ETF inflows jumped 186% YoY to a record 20 metric tons in the March quarter.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated13 May 2026, 11:14:31 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: The central government has raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15% from 6%.
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: The central government has raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15% from 6%.(Photo: Reuters)

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices in India traded with strong gains on Wednesday after the government announced an increase in the import duties on the precious metals.

MCX gold rate for June futures contracts opened 1% higher at 1,54,851 per 10 grams as against its previous close of 1,53,442 level. MCX silver rate for July futures contracts opened 4% higher at 2,90,224 per kg as compared with its previous close of 2,79,062 level.

The bullish momentum sustained and the MCX gold price and silver prices jumped over 6% each.

In the international market, gold prices edged lower as uncertainty relating to the US-Iran war and stronger-than-expected US inflation data dimmed hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Spot gold price fell 0.4% to $4,695.99 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.4% to $4,705.30. Spot silver rose 0.2% to $86.71 per ounce.

Import Duty Hike

To reduce overseas purchases of precious metals and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves, the central government has raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15% from 6%.

The basic customs duty on several categories of gold and silver imports has been hiked to 10% from 5%, while the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of 5% continues, taking the total effective import tax to 15%.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on MCX gold rate and MCX silver rate today.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
13 May 2026, 11:14:31 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: India raises gold and silver import duties to 15%

India has raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15% from 6% in an effort to reduce overseas purchases of precious metals and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves. The revised structure includes a 10% basic customs duty along with a 5% Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess, significantly increasing the effective import tax burden

13 May 2026, 11:04:38 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold’s share in India’s forex reserves has climbed sharply

Over the years, gold’s share in India’s forex reserves has climbed sharply from around 2.8% in 2007 to nearly 16.2% by January 2026. At the same time, oil prices remain above $100 due to the Iran conflict, increasing concerns around India’s balance of payments and dollar outflows.

This explains why Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged citizens to avoid buying gold for a year to help conserve foreign exchange reserves.

The concern is simple. India imports most of its gold and oil. When imports rise, the country needs more dollars, and when dollar demand rises faster than supply, pressure on the rupee increases.

Advertisement
13 May 2026, 10:47:44 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: MCX gold and silver today

MCX gold rate for June futures contracts opened 1% higher at 1,54,851 per 10 grams as against its previous close of 1,53,442 level. MCX silver rate for July futures contracts opened 4% higher at 2,90,224 per kg as compared with its previous close of 2,79,062 level.

Buying in precious metals intensified and gold and silver prices hit 6% upper circuit each. MCX gold rate was up by 9,206, or 6%, at 1,62,648 per 10 grams level, while MCX silver price spiked by 16,743, or 6%, to 2,95,805 per kg.

13 May 2026, 10:41:26 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold, silver prices in India jump after import duty hike

Gold and silver prices in India traded with strong gains on Wednesday after the government announced an increase in the import duties on the precious metals.

Advertisement
Gold PriceGold PricesGold Price IndiaSilverGold And Silver PricesCommodity Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: MCX gold rate above ₹1.62 lakh, silver prices jump over 6% after import duty hike
Read Next Story