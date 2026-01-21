Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Spot gold price crosses $4,800 level for the first time, silver price gains

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices hovered near record highs on Wednesday, buoyed by strong safe-haven demand amid a weakening US dollar and escalating tensions over the Greenland crisis. Additional support came from the meltdown in the Japanese government bonds.

Spot gold price surged past the psychological milestone of $4,800 an ounce for the first time, as safe-haven demand kept bullion a favored asset. Silver prices also advanced 0.3% to $94.89 an ounce.

Heightened rhetoric at the World Economic Forum in Davos highlighted the rapid deterioration in relations between traditional allies, the US and Europe, unnerving investors. The uncertainty weighed on the dollar and reinforced demand for safe-haven assets such as precious metals.

MCX Gold, Silver Prices

In the domestic market, MCX gold rate also scaled a new peak in the previous session. MCX gold price jumped 3.38% to ₹1,50,560 per 10 grams on Tuesday, crossing above the ₹1.5 lakh mark for the first time. MCX gold rate hit a new high of ₹1,52,500 level during the session.

MCX silver price in India ended 4.17% higher at ₹3,23,200 per kg, after hitting a new high of ₹3,27,998 level.

Stay tuned to our Gold, Silver Rates Today Live Blog for the latest updates.