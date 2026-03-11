Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Comex gold prices above $5,200 an ounce, silver price near $90 amid US-Iran war

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold prices traded higher on Wednesday as a retreat in oil prices eased worries over inflation, while investors awaited a slew of US economic data this week to gauge the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

Spot gold price gained 0.4% to $5,213.99 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.4% to $5,221.80. Spot silver price rose 0.6% to $88.89 per ounce.

The US and Israel pounded Iran with what the Pentagon and the Iranians on the ground called the most intense airstrikes of the war, despite global markets betting that President Donald Trump will seek to end the conflict soon.

Markets are now awaiting the US consumer price index for February, due later in the day, and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index - the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge - on Friday. Investors expect the Fed to keep rates steady in the current 3.5% to 3.75% range at the end of its two-day meeting on March 18, per CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

In other commodity prices, spot platinum prices gained 1% to $2,221.48 and palladium rose 1.5% to $1,679.73.

Stay tuned to our Gold, Silver Rates Today Live blog for the latest updates.