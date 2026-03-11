Subscribe
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Comex gold prices above $5,200 an ounce, silver price near $90 amid US-Iran war

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold prices traded higher on easing inflation worries, while investors awaited a slew of US economic data this week to gauge the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. Spot gold price traded above $5,200 per ounce, while silver price was near $90 per ounce.

Ankit Gohel
Updated11 Mar 2026, 09:09:01 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.4% to $5,221.80.
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.4% to $5,221.80.(Photo: REUTERS)

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold prices traded higher on Wednesday as a retreat in oil prices eased worries over inflation, while investors awaited a slew of US economic data this week to gauge the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

Spot gold price gained 0.4% to $5,213.99 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.4% to $5,221.80. Spot silver price rose 0.6% to $88.89 per ounce.

The US and Israel pounded Iran with what the Pentagon and the Iranians on the ground called the most intense airstrikes of the war, despite global markets betting that President Donald Trump will seek to end the conflict soon.

Markets are now awaiting the US consumer price index for February, due later in the day, and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index - the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge - on Friday. Investors expect the Fed to keep rates steady in the current 3.5% to 3.75% range at the end of its two-day meeting on March 18, per CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

In other commodity prices, spot platinum prices gained 1% to $2,221.48 and palladium rose 1.5% to $1,679.73.

11 Mar 2026, 09:09:01 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: MCX gold prices may get support at ₹1,61,200: Ajay Kedia

Gold prices climbed to around $5,210, extending gains from the previous session as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East boosted safe-haven demand. According to Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory, gold prices may find support at $5,150 level and resistance is seen at $5,260. MCX gold prices may get support at 1,61,200 and resistance is placed at 1,65,500 level.

11 Mar 2026, 08:49:01 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: US-Iran war continue to support safe-haven demand for gold

The US and Israel pounded Iran with what the Pentagon and the Iranians on the ground called the most intense airstrikes of the war, despite global markets betting that President Donald Trump will seek to end the conflict soon.

11 Mar 2026, 08:38:00 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Spot gold price above $5,200, silver rises 0.6%

Spot gold price gained 0.4% to $5,213.99 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.4% to $5,221.80. Spot silver price rose 0.6% to $88.89 per ounce.

11 Mar 2026, 08:36:35 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold, silver prices trade higher on easing inflation worries

Gold and silver prices traded higher on Wednesday as a retreat in oil prices eased worries over inflation, while investors awaited a slew of US economic data this week to gauge the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

