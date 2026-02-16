Mint Market
Subscribe

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold rate trades lower on strong US dollar, silver price below $77

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold prices traded lower as the dollar rose after bullion notched a more than 2% gain in the previous session, as cooler-than-expected US inflation data lifted expectations for interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

Ankit Gohel
Updated16 Feb 2026, 08:01:52 AM IST
Advertisement
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: US gold futures for April delivery lost 0.1% to $5,039.50 per ounce.
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: US gold futures for April delivery lost 0.1% to $5,039.50 per ounce.

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices traded lower in the international market on Monday as the US dollar firmed and investors opted for profit booking after strong gains last week.

Spot gold price fell 0.4% to $5,020.10 per ounce, after gaining 2.5% in the previous session. US gold futures for April delivery lost 0.1% to $5,039.50 per ounce. Spot silver price declined 0.6% at $76.92 per ounce, after a 3% rise on Friday.

A cooler-than-expected US inflation data lifted expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Market participants currently anticipate a total of 75 basis points in rate cuts this year, with the first expected in July, according to data compiled by LSEG. Non-yielding bullion tends to do well in low-interest-rate environments.

The US dollar index rose, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, was steady at 96.959 after dropping 0.8% last week.

In other commodities, spot platinum price shed 0.4% to $2,054.35 per ounce, while palladium prices rose 0.4% to $1,692.2.

Stay tuned to our Gold, Silver Rates Rates Today Live Blog for the latest updates.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
16 Feb 2026, 08:01:52 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Spot gold price falls 0.4%; silver price below $77

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Spot gold price fell 0.4% to $5,020.10 per ounce, after gaining 2.5% in the previous session. US gold futures for April delivery lost 0.1% to $5,039.50 per ounce. Spot silver price declined 0.6% at $76.92 per ounce, after a 3% rise on Friday.

16 Feb 2026, 07:55:21 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold, silver prices trade lower as dollar firms

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices traded lower in the international market on Monday as the US dollar firmed and investors opted for profit booking after strong gains last week.

Gold PriceGold PricesGold Price IndiaSilverCommodity Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold rate trades lower on strong US dollar, silver price below $77
Read Next Story