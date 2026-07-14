Gold, Silver Rates Today: MCX gold price rises near ₹1.41 lakh per 10 grams, silver gains

Gold and silver prices in India opened higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday, following gains in global bullion prices, as investors opted for buying at lower levels.

MCX gold rate for August futures contracts opened 0.45% higher at ₹1,40,949 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,40,309 level. MCX silver rate for September futures contract opened 0.28% higher at ₹2,18,333 per kg as compared to its previous close of 2,17,718 level.

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In the international markets, gold prices rose after hitting a two-week low earlier in the session, as markets awaited key US inflation data.

Spot gold price rose 0.3% to $4,013.93 per ounce, recovering from its lowest level since July 1. US gold futures for August delivery gained 0.4% at $4,020.80. Spot silver prices eased 0.1% to $57.60 per ounce, having earlier touched a two-week low.

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However, escalating US-Iran war lifted crude oil prices higher and reinforced expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, keeping sentiment weak for bullion.

In the previous session, gold rates slipped about 3% in its biggest daily percentage decline in more than a month. The fall in gold prices intensified after continued fighting between the US and Iran led to a surge in oil prices to one-month highs.

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While gold is often viewed as a hedge against inflation, higher rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding metal by increasing the appeal of interest-bearing assets.

Meanwhile, investors will watch out for US CPI data for June due later in the day for fresh clues on inflation and the Fed’s policy path, with PPI data and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s first semi-annual testimony before Congress this week also in focus.

Also Read | Rupee depreciates 33 paise to open at 95.95 against US dollar

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that the US central bank may need to raise interest rates “in the near term” if coming data show inflation continuing well above the 2% target, Reuters reported.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the probability of September US Fed rate hike has risen to around 76% from 57% a week ago.

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Gold, Silver Rate Outlook Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the crude oil prices and volatility in the dollar index and geo-political tensions.

“Gold price has support at $3,955 - $3,910, while resistance at $4,040 - $4,085 per troy ounce and silver price has support at $56.00 - $54.40, while resistance is at $59.10 - $60.60 per troy ounce in today’s session,” said Jain.

According to him, MCX gold price may find support at ₹1,39,100 - ₹1,37,700 levels, and resistance at ₹1,41,400 - ₹1,42,200 zone. MCX silver price has support at ₹2,1,6000 - ₹2,12,400 levels and resistance at ₹2,20,000 - ₹2,22,500 zone.

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“We suggest traders must avoid long positions in gold and silver but long-term investors could accumulate in SIP mode in this market fall,” said Jain.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.