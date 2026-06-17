Gold, Silver rates today: MCX gold rate falls below ₹1.53 lakh per 10 grams, silver price dips ahead of US Fed policy

Gold, Silver rates today: Gold prices extended gains for a fifth consecutive session as optimism over the US-Iran peace deal eased expectations of US Fed rate hikes, while investors awaited further details on the US-Iran peace deal.

Ankit Gohel
Updated17 Jun 2026, 09:13 AM IST
Gold, Silver rates today: US gold futures for August delivery rose 0.2% to $4,361.10.
Gold, Silver rates today: US gold futures for August delivery rose 0.2% to $4,361.10.

Gold and silver prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday, amid profit booking after a strong rally in previous sessions, and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

MCX gold rate for August futures contracts opened 0.19% lower at 1,52,800 per 10 grams level as against its previous close of 1,53,091 level. MCX silver price for July futures contracts opened 0.18% higher at 2,50,557 per kg as compared to its previous close of 2,50,105 level.

At 9:05 AM, MCX gold rate was trading lower by 371, or 0.24%, at 1,52,720 per 10 grams, while MCX silver price was down by 54, or 0.02%, at 2,50,051 per kg.

In the international market, gold prices extended gains for a fifth consecutive session as optimism over the US-Iran peace deal eased expectations of US Fed rate hikes, while investors awaited further details on the US-Iran peace deal.

Gold

24K Per 10g
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Silver

Per Kg
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Spot gold price rose 0.3% to $4,341.12 per ounce, trading near a one-week high hit on Monday. US gold futures for August delivery rose 0.2% to $4,361.10. Spot silver prices rose 0.3% to $70.38 per ounce.

(More to come)

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.

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