Gold, Silver rates today: MCX gold rate falls below ₹1.53 lakh per 10 grams, silver price dips ahead of US Fed policy

Gold and silver prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday, amid profit booking after a strong rally in previous sessions, and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting.
MCX gold rate for August futures contracts opened 0.19% lower at ₹1,52,800 per 10 grams level as against its previous close of ₹1,53,091 level. MCX silver price for July futures contracts opened 0.18% higher at ₹2,50,557 per kg as compared to its previous close of ₹2,50,105 level.
At 9:05 AM, MCX gold rate was trading lower by ₹371, or 0.24%, at ₹1,52,720 per 10 grams, while MCX silver price was down by ₹54, or 0.02%, at ₹2,50,051 per kg.
In the international market, gold prices extended gains for a fifth consecutive session as optimism over the US-Iran peace deal eased expectations of US Fed rate hikes, while investors awaited further details on the US-Iran peace deal.
Spot gold price rose 0.3% to $4,341.12 per ounce, trading near a one-week high hit on Monday. US gold futures for August delivery rose 0.2% to $4,361.10. Spot silver prices rose 0.3% to $70.38 per ounce.