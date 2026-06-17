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Gold, Silver rates today: MCX gold rate falls below ₹1.53 lakh per 10 grams, silver price dips ahead of US Fed policy

Gold, Silver rates today: Gold prices extended gains for a fifth consecutive session as optimism over the US-Iran peace deal eased expectations of US Fed rate hikes, while investors awaited further details on the US-Iran peace deal.

Ankit Gohel
Updated17 Jun 2026, 09:13 AM IST
Gold, Silver rates today: US gold futures for August delivery rose 0.2% to $4,361.10.
Gold, Silver rates today: US gold futures for August delivery rose 0.2% to $4,361.10.
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Gold and silver prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday, amid profit booking after a strong rally in previous sessions, and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

MCX gold rate for August futures contracts opened 0.19% lower at 1,52,800 per 10 grams level as against its previous close of 1,53,091 level. MCX silver price for July futures contracts opened 0.18% higher at 2,50,557 per kg as compared to its previous close of 2,50,105 level.

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At 9:05 AM, MCX gold rate was trading lower by 371, or 0.24%, at 1,52,720 per 10 grams, while MCX silver price was down by 54, or 0.02%, at 2,50,051 per kg.

In the international market, gold prices extended gains for a fifth consecutive session as optimism over the US-Iran peace deal eased expectations of US Fed rate hikes, while investors awaited further details on the US-Iran peace deal.

Gold24K · Per 10g
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SilverPer Kg
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Spot gold price rose 0.3% to $4,341.12 per ounce, trading near a one-week high hit on Monday. US gold futures for August delivery rose 0.2% to $4,361.10. Spot silver prices rose 0.3% to $70.38 per ounce.

(More to come)

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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