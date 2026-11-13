Gold, silver rates today: MCX gold rebounds from 1-year low, silver near ₹1.79 lakh; should you buy for good returns?

Gold, silver rates today: Gold and silver prices in India witnessed value buying during the early morning dealings on Friday. The MCX gold rate today opened higher at ₹1,36,502 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of ₹1,37,587 per 10 kg during the early morning dealings. However, silver price today opened lower on MCX at ₹1,79,692 per kg, but soon gained momentum and hit an intraday high of ₹1,80,199 per kg. In the international market, the COMEX gold rate is oscillating around $3,920 per ounce, after hitting a one-year low of $3,850 per ounce. The COMEX silver rate also bounced back after inching close to a 52-week low of $48.050 per ounce.

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According to market experts, the gold and silver price outlook for the near term is cautious. They said that US Fed rate-hike buzz, after renewed fears of inflation, is expected to work as a taper for the gold and silver price rally. Experts maintained that RSI for the COMEX gold price is hovering near 39, which is below its average, while the MACD histogram has slipped into negative territory, suggesting that the recent rebound remains corrective rather than signalling a sustained recovery.

US Fed rate hike buzz Pointing towards the major reason for being cautious on gold and silver price outlook, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Amid renewed fear of US Inflation, the market is expecting a 50 bps US Fed rate hike in the upcoming US Fed meeting next month. This has strengthened the US dollar, giving a fi;ip to the US bond yields.”

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Speaking on the outlook for the gold and silver rates, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. Rising Treasury yields also reduce the appeal of gold and silver, as both metals do not generate interest income. Higher oil prices amid renewed US-Iran tensions have added to inflation concerns, reinforcing expectations that monetary policy may remain restrictive.”

Gold Rate Today | Important Levels “The near-term bias remains cautious, with a sustained move back above $4,000 needed to restore stability. On the downside, a decisive break below $3,870 could expose prices to further losses towards $3,800,” said Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money.

On the outlook for the MCX gold rate today, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said, “The near-term bias remains cautious, with a reclaim and sustain above ₹1,38,300 needed to stabilise; a decisive break below ₹1,34,000 risks a slide toward ₹132,000.”

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Silver Rate Today | Impportant Levels Decoding the technical chart for the COMEX silver rate today, Ponmudi R said that the COMEX silver slid under $50 on Thursday as the dollar surged and rate-hike expectations hardened. Rising yields and the strong dollar remain the main headwinds, but industrial demand and bargain-hunting are helping limit the damage near the $49 area. The near-term bias remains cautious, with a sustained move back above $52 needed to restore stability. On the downside, a decisive break below $49 could open the door to further losses towards $46.50.

“The RSI, hovering near 32, is approaching oversold territory, while the MACD histogram remains marginally positive, suggesting that downside momentum is easing. However, the lack of a stronger positive signal indicates that conviction behind the recovery remains weak,” said Enrich Money CEO.

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Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said that MCX silver rate is struggling against the US dollar and yield pressure that hit gold, while industrial demand offers a partial cushion. The Indian Rupee’s slight weakness supports domestic prices, but not enough to match gold’s bounce. The near-term bias remains cautious, with a sustained move back above ₹188,000 needed to restore stability. On the downside, a decisive break below ₹178,000 could expose prices to further losses towards ₹172,000.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).