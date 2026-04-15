Gold, silver rates today: Precious metals hold gains on renewed hopes for US-Iran talks. Where are prices headed?

Gold, silver rates today: Gold and silver prices held gains for the second session straight on Wednesday, April 15, amid renewed optimism that the US and Iran are working toward a negotiated resolution to the war, which helped ease inflation worries stemming from an energy supply shock.

COMEX gold rate today surged marginally higher to $4,855 per ounce in early trading after rising over 2% in the previous session. Meanwhile, the COMEX silver rate today also rose to $79 per ounce during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday.

What's driving gold and silver prices today? According to a Bloomberg report, Washington and Tehran are working to schedule a second round of peace talks in the coming days, while US President Donald Trump indicated that negotiations could restart “within the next two days,” as reported by the New York Post.

Oil prices stabilized on Wednesday, while US equities rallied on Tuesday and the dollar index slipped 0.3%, providing support to gold, which is priced in the US currency. The recent decline in energy prices has eased some inflationary pressures that had weighed on bullion since the conflict began over six weeks ago.

Rising concerns about consumer prices had earlier prompted traders to expect central banks to keep interest rates higher for longer or even raise them further—posing a challenge for non-yielding assets like gold.

The metal has dropped around 8% since the war started, as a liquidity crunch in the initial weeks forced investors to sell holdings to cover losses elsewhere.

Tensions in the Middle East remain elevated, with a continued standoff around the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route connecting the Persian Gulf to global markets. The US is pushing forward with a naval blockade to limit Iran’s oil exports, while Tehran is weighing a temporary halt to shipments, as per the Bloomberg report.

Even if the conflict ends, disruptions to energy supply are expected to linger, as critical infrastructure in the Gulf region has already been damaged by missile and drone attacks, the report said.

Gold and silver prices outlook According to Gaurav Garg, research analyst at Lemonn markets desk, despite the recent collapse of US-Iran peace talks, which initially spurred a rise in oil prices, investors seem to have priced in much of the geopolitical risks, leading to a more stable outlook for precious metals.

“The divergence in commodity performance suggests that while gold and silver may be seen as safe havens amidst uncertainty, crude oil is more sensitive to immediate geopolitical developments,” Garg said.

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Meanwhile, Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont, said that gold and silver remain in a confirmed bull trend, but the path higher is volatile. The ceasefire is fragile, inflation is rising, and ETF flows are mixed.

On the technical outlook of gold prices, Chainani said, “Gold has resistance zone around $4800-4850 (~ ₹154,000 - 155,000), if prices sustain above this level, it can tend higher towards $5000 (~ ₹160,000), while $4600 (~ ₹148500) is the strong support.”

On the silver prices outlook, she added, “Silver has resistance around $77 (~ ₹246,000), if prices sustain above this level, it can touch levels of $82 (~ ₹255,000) and $87 (~ ₹265,000).”