Gold, silver rates today: Precious metals shine on Gudi Padwa, US Fed rate cut buzz. Should you buy in this rally?
Gold rate today climbed to a new peak of ₹71,125 per 10 gm on MCX
Gold, silver rates today: As the nation celebrates Gudi Padwa today, gold and silver prices extended its rally on Tuesday morning deals. Gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for June 2024 expiry opened at 71,026 per 10 gm level and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹71,125 level, which turned out a new lifetime high for MCX gold rates. In the international market, spot gold price is oscillating around the $2,345 per ounce mark, recording around 0.30 percent rise during Tuesday deals.
