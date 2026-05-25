Gold, silver rates today rise up to 4% as WTI crude oil prices tank 5% on US-Iran deal buzz

Gold prices gained over 1% on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and lower oil prices, as prospects of a breakthrough in the US-Iran peace talks eased inflation concerns.
Spot gold prices rallied 1.4% to $4,570.88 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery gained 1.1% to $4,572.90. Spot silver price jumped 3.9% to $78.42 per ounce.
In other commodities, platinum prices rose 1.9% to $1,959.85, and palladium price was up 1.9% at $1,373.25.
The dollar weakened, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable for holders of other currencies.
US President Donald Trump earlier said Washington and Iran had “largely negotiated” a memorandum of understanding on a peace deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
However, on Sunday Trump told his representatives not to rush into any deal with Iran, as his administration played down hopes of an imminent breakthrough in the three-month-old war that had been raised a day earlier.
Crude oil prices hit two-week lows on optimism over the prospects of a US-Iran peace deal, and hopes of reopening of the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude prices plunged 5.08% to $98.28 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate declined 5.29% to $91.49 a barrel.
Meanwhile, gold speculators cut net long positions by 6,239 contracts to 94,388 in the week to May 19, Reuters reported.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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