Gold, silver rates today — Robert Kiyosaki explains how smart investors can make money amid market jitters

Gold and silver prices witnessed pressure in the commodity markets on Thursday, 22 January 2026, as investors booked their profits following the signs of de-escalation on the Greenland conflict front, easing geopolitical tensions on Trump tariff fears and the US dollar's rise against its peers.

American entrepreneur, investor and author of the popular book — ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ — Robert Kiyosaki said that although the precious metal prices have dropped, people have failed to understand the real message behind the drop.

Gold prices hit their intraday low of ₹148,777 per 10 grams, while silver rates dropped to today's low of ₹304,039 per kilogram due to the selling pressure in the market. However, the precious metals reversed from their intraday low levels soon after the early market session's drop.

Multi-Commodity Exchange data showed that as of 10:05 p.m. (IST), gold prices were trading 0.29% or ₹442 higher at ₹153,304 per 10 grams, compared to ₹152,862 per 10 grams at the previous market close.

Silver prices were trading 0.21% or ₹657 higher at ₹319,149 per kilogram as of 10:05 pm (IST), compared to ₹318,492 per 10 grams at the previous close, according to MCX data.

What did Robert Kiyosaki say? Robert Kiyosaki said that the gold and silver prices globally dropped after witnessing selling pressure as US President Donald Trump cancelled the tariff threat on the European Union and announced a framework for Greenland.

“Gold and silver sold off after President Trump cancelled EU tariffs and announced a framework around Greenland. Markets cheered. Risk assets bounced. Precious metals pulled back,” said Kiyosaki.

The expert also acknowledged how, as soon as the commodities dropped, people started talking about — “See? Gold is dead”, “Silver was a bad call”, “Everything’s fine again.”

Kiyosaki said that this reaction shows “who still doesn’t understand money.”

“THIS IS WHAT SHORT-TERM THINKERS ALWAYS MISS. Gold and silver don’t move on emotion. Traders do,” said Kiyosaki.

What happens when tariffs are cancelled? The American entrepreneur and investor explained that when tariffs are cancelled, then the markets assume there is ‘less friction,’ ‘less inflation pressure,’ and ‘less urgency.’

“So paper money feels ‘safer’ for a moment. That’s when metals pause or pull back. That’s normal. That’s noise. Cancelling tariffs doesn’t eliminate debt. It doesn’t shrink deficits. It doesn’t reverse decades of currency dilution,” he said.

Robert Kiyosaki claimed that the framework deal around Greenland is not about trade; it is about positioning and long-term power.

“And a framework deal — especially around strategic land like Greenland — isn’t about trade. It’s about resources. It’s about positioning. It’s about long-term power. Gold and silver don’t care about headlines. They care about fundamentals. And those fundamentals haven’t changed,” he said.

Why does Kiyosaki like silver? Robert Kiyosaki said that he likes the precious metal silver in these moments as the white metal is ‘both money and an industrial metal,’ which means that it gets hit harder on optimism but rebounds faster as well.

“Silver is both money and an industrial metal. That means it gets hit harder on optimism…and rebounds faster when reality returns. Volatility isn’t weakness. It’s opportunity — if you understand what you’re holding. Short-term moves don’t define long-term truth. Gold and silver don’t exist to impress traders. They exist to protect purchasing power when policies fail,” said Kiyosaki.

“Tariffs come and go. Deals get announced. Markets celebrate. But debt remains…Printing continues…And history keeps repeating. That’s why I don’t chase headlines. I watch incentives. And incentives still favour real assets over promises,” said the expert.

Sharing a lesson from his book ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’, Kiyosaki said that “markets reward patience and punish emotion.”

Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst at Choice Broking, said that if the silver prices stabilise over its key support levels, then the traders can consider buying the precious metal in the dips.

“We have observed an RSI divergence in Daily chart, which is a classic ‘Red flag’ for building any fresh buying. In our view, this is not a right time to buy Silver at this moment as this fall may continue. If price stables over support levels, then traders may consider it as a ‘Buy-on-dips’,” said Makda.

