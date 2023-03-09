Gold, silver rates today under pressure as US dollar climbs to 3-month high3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 09:48 AM IST
- Gold rate today nosedived around ₹4,000 below its life-time high of ₹58,847 per 10 gm
Gold rate today: On account of US dollar rate climbing to three month high, gold rates today nosedived below ₹55,000 per 10 gm on MCX and retraced to the tune of ₹4,000 from its life-time high of ₹58,847 per 10 gm levels. Silver rates today opened lower and hit intraday low of ₹61,580 per kg in early morning deals, nosediving around ₹16,500 below its life-time high of ₹77,949 per kg.
