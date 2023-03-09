Gold, silver rates today under pressure as US dollar climbs to 3-month high

According to stock market experts, gold and silver prices are under pressure today due to strength in US dollar. Dollar Index reclaimed 105 levels on Wednesday and today it is sustaining above 105 levels, which has put other assets including gold under the profit booking pressure. They said that gold price today is standing at immediate support of $1,810 per ounce in international spot market whereas on MCX, it is standing at immediate support of ₹54,500 levels. Experts went on to add that on breaching current support gold prices may go down towards $1,790 and $1,760 levels in international market whereas on MCX we can see gold price hitting ₹54,000 and ₹53,800 per 10 gm levels if it breaches its current support of ₹54,500 per 10 gm.