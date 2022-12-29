Gold, silver to shine brighter in 2023? Any dip a buying opportunity: experts

Inflation has been the theme of the market since the last year and major central bankers were quite active in bringing the same to their respective tolerance zone, it stated. Towards the second half of this year the focus has also been on growth, as an aggressive policy tightening stance is also increasing fears regarding recession in the market, MOSL pointed out. Institutions like IMF and World bank have has also shown their concern regarding the growth in the next year, by significantly trimming their global growth forecasts, it added.