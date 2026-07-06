Gold, silver trade volatile amid elevated dollar, easing US Fed rate hike bets; what should investors do?

Gold and silver prices witnessed some volatility in early trade on the MCX on Monday, 6 July, torn between easing concerns over US Fed rate hikes after softer-than-expected jobs data, and an elevated dollar.

After trading in the red for the initial few minutes, MCX gold August futures were 0.03% up at ₹1,47,418 per 10 grams, while MCX silver September futures were 0.02% up at ₹2,37,447 per kg around 9:10 am.

However, they quickly erased gains and around 9:25 am, the MCX gold August contract was 0.12% down at ₹1,47,201 per 10 grams, and the MCX silver September futures were 0.46% down at ₹2,36,317 per kg.

The dollar index climbed by 0.10% to 100.98, while crude oil benchmark Brent crude eased by half a per cent to trade below $72 per barrel.

On the other hand, US gold prices were near a two-week high, as softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week dimmed expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes this year.

Rising about 2% last week, international bullion prices snapped their four-week losing streak, after softer-than-expected U.S. payrolls data, which eased concerns over the potential rate hikes by the US Fed.

ADP's national employment report showed that private employment in the US rose by 98,000 jobs in June, below expectations of a 1,18,000 rise.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by just 57,000 in June, below the expectations of a 1,10,000 rise. Moreover, April and May payrolls were also revised down by 74,000.

According to Reuters, the CME FedWatch tool indicates traders now see a 55% chance of a US Fed rate hike in September, down from more than 60% before the payroll data.

The focus is now on the minutes of the Fed's June 16-17 meeting, due on Wednesday, for further clues on the central bank's monetary policy.

The next policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve is scheduled for 28-29 July.

Also Read | How a US Fed rate hike could impact Indian stock market