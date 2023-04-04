Appetite for gold accelerated on Tuesday after weaker economic data in the US. The spot gold crossed over the $2,000 per ounce mark, hitting over a 1-year high. This safe haven gained momentum also due to outflow in the US dollar and bond yields.

At the time of writing, spot gold jumped by 1.8% to trade at $2,020.09 per ounce. However, the bullion touched its highest level since March 9 last year, of $2,024.79 per ounce earlier in the day.

Also, US gold futures soared by 2% to $2,040.80 per ounce.

Other precious metals also rallied robustly. Silver surged by nearly 4% to $24.9 per ounce, platinum zoomed by nearly 3% $1,014 and palladium advanced over 1% to perform near $1,478 per ounce.

On Wednesday, the US Bureau of Labour Statistics released data showing the number and rate of job openings decreased to 9.9 million (-632,000) and 6.0 percent, respectively.

As per the data, the largest decreases in job openings were in professional and business services (-278,000); health care and social assistance (-150,000); and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-145,000). The number of job openings increased in construction (+129,000) and in arts, entertainment, and recreation (+38,000).

Also, in February, the number and rate of hires changed a little to 6.2 million and 4.0 percent, respectively. Hires increased in the federal government (+8,000).

David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures told Reuters that "with the weaker than expected economic data, it portends that the Fed will be in fact closer to the end of its interest rate cycle, and we've seen yields drop along with the dollar and that continues to foster a higher gold price."

Further, the report said that markets are now expecting a 40% likelihood for a rate hike from Fed by a quarter basis point, while the majority of them which would be 60% are factoring in a 'pause'.

Also, the OPEC+ production cut for 2023 has fuelled concerns for further inflationary pressures. Safe haven like gold is seen as a preferred inflation hedge.

After gaining by more than 6% on Monday, crude oil prices witnessed slight profit bookings on Tuesday. Brent crude dipped by 0.8% to a little over $84.2 per barrel and US TWI shed around 0.5% but held around the $80 per barrel mark.

In its April monthly commodities outlook, ICICI Direct said, Gold prices edged up last month and touched 2014.9 levels last seen in April 2022 amid a sharp drop in the US dollar index and a decline in the US 10 year treasury yields. Further, demand for the safe haven increased as market sentiments remained fragile despite efforts from central banks. Furthermore, the US Federal Reserve raised its interest rate by a smaller magnitude for a second consecutive meeting ending the era of the higher pace of rate hikes and also signalled an end to its rate hike campaign. Additionally, bullion prices were supported by weaker macroeconomic data from the US.

At home, on MCX, gold futures maturing for June 5, surged by 1.55% or ₹930 to end at ₹60944 per 10 grams. Silver futures maturing May 5th climbed by 3.52% or ₹2535 to ₹74615.00 per kg.

For April, ICICI Direct said, "We expect gold prices to find support near 58,600 and bounce back towards 61,000 amid weakness in the US dollar index. Further, prices may rally on expectations that US treasury yields across the curve will continue to remain under pressure as the Fed is expected to end its tightening due to easing inflationary pressures and effort to shun wider banking crisis. On top of it, forecast for upcoming economic data from the US seems to signals that the economy is feeling the heat of a rate hike. Lagged effect of Fed’s aggressive rate hike are beginning to take their toll and tightening credit conditions are having a material impact on the US labour market."

In the case of silver, the brokerage's note said, MCX Silver prices have broken the key resistance level of 100 DMA at 66,800 to trade in an upward trend. It is likely to touch the 75,000 level as long as it sustains above the level of 70,000.