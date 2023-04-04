Gold skyrockets to cross $2,000 mark as dollar, yields tumble after weaker US data3 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 11:30 PM IST
- The spot gold crossed over the $2,000 per ounce mark, hitting over a 1-year high. This safe haven gained momentum also due to outflow in the US dollar and bond yields.
Appetite for gold accelerated on Tuesday after weaker economic data in the US. The spot gold crossed over the $2,000 per ounce mark, hitting over a 1-year high. This safe haven gained momentum also due to outflow in the US dollar and bond yields.
