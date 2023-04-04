For April, ICICI Direct said, "We expect gold prices to find support near 58,600 and bounce back towards 61,000 amid weakness in the US dollar index. Further, prices may rally on expectations that US treasury yields across the curve will continue to remain under pressure as the Fed is expected to end its tightening due to easing inflationary pressures and effort to shun wider banking crisis. On top of it, forecast for upcoming economic data from the US seems to signals that the economy is feeling the heat of a rate hike. Lagged effect of Fed’s aggressive rate hike are beginning to take their toll and tightening credit conditions are having a material impact on the US labour market."