Gold slides as Dollar, yields recover, Powell’s speech in focus; silver down 1.6%

As of 12:14 p.m. ET (1614 GMT), spot gold fell 1.2% to $2,483 per ounce, following a record high of $2,531.60 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures also declined 1.1% to $2,519.50.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published22 Aug 2024, 11:11 PM IST
Gold prices today: spot gold fell 1.2% to $2,483 per ounce, following a record high of $2,531.60 on Tuesday.
Gold prices today: spot gold fell 1.2% to $2,483 per ounce, following a record high of $2,531.60 on Tuesday.

Gold prices dropped over 1% on Thursday, weighed down by a strengthening dollar and rising Treasury yields, as traders awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for further insights on potential rate cuts.

As of 12:14 p.m. ET (1614 GMT), spot gold fell 1.2% to $2,483 per ounce, following a record high of $2,531.60 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures also declined 1.1% to $2,519.50.

Gold prices remained range-bound, trading between $2,500 and $2,510 in Comex and 71,600 to 71,850 in MCX. Market participants have largely priced in an expected 0.25bps interest rate cut for September, but a potential 0.50bps cut has not been fully factored in. While the anticipated September cut should provide some support for gold, the upside appears limited as further price movements will depend on how frequently and at what pace the Fed decides to implement additional cuts in future meetings. For the coming days, gold is likely to trade within a range of $2,480 to $2,525 in Comex, and between 71,000 to 72,350 in MCX,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

Also Read | Gold price retraces from record high. US job data, Jackson Hole speech in focus

What's weighing on gold prices?

The dollar index increased by 0.4% against its competitors after data revealed that U.S. jobless claims rose more than anticipated last week. Additionally, benchmark U.S. 10-year yields saw an uptick.

Attention now turns to Powell's upcoming speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The minutes from the Federal Reserve's July 30-31 meeting, released on Wednesday, indicated that officials were leaning strongly towards a rate cut next month.

On Thursday, at least two Federal Reserve officials voiced their support for a rate cut at the central bank's policy meeting next month. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Most brokerages anticipate a 25-basis point interest rate cut by the Fed in September, while J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo predict a 50-basis point reduction.

Also Read | Gold and silver prices today on 22-08-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold started the week with a decisive renewal of all-time highs, reaching the maximum spot price of $2531 per troy ounce. However, the bulls failed to seize the initiative finally, and on Thursday, gold lost more than 1%, falling back to the depths of the upward trend established in April. We also pay attention to the exhaustion of the growth momentum. On daily timeframes, a divergence is forming between a sequence of increasingly higher price highs and increasingly lower RSI highs. Trading within the above trend opens the door for a relatively quick pullback to $2420. It will be possible to speak about the break of the upward trend only when the price falls below $2380 - the previous local lows,” said Alex Kuptsikevich, the FxPro senior market analyst.

Spot silver dropped by 1.6% to $29.15 per ounce, platinum declined by 1.7% to $947.35, and palladium decreased by 2.5% to $927.37.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 11:11 PM IST
HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold slides as Dollar, yields recover, Powell’s speech in focus; silver down 1.6%

Most Active Stocks

GAIL India

234.00
03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
-2.2 (-0.93%)

Bandhan Bank

205.45
03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
1.65 (0.81%)

Tata Steel

154.10
03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
2.2 (1.45%)

Bharat Electronics

304.55
03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
-0.85 (-0.28%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kalyan Jewellers India

597.45
03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
49.3 (8.99%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

689.40
03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
49.2 (7.69%)

Archean Chemical Industries

821.30
03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
58.35 (7.65%)

Raymond

2,024.80
03:58 PM | 22 AUG 2024
135.05 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,799.00-160.00
    Chennai
    73,440.00-591.00
    Delhi
    73,369.0057.00
    Kolkata
    73,655.00-17.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L-0.06
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue