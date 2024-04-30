Gold slips 1% to touch one-week low ahead of Fed meeting, silver dips 2.6%
As of 09:18 a.m. ET (1318 GMT), spot gold was down by 1.3% to $2,304.69 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures witnessed a drop of 1.8% to $2,315.60.
Gold prices experienced a decline of over 1% to reach a one-week low on Tuesday, primarily driven by an increase in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields.
