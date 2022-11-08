Gold slips as dollar firms with a focus on US inflation data2 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 12:38 PM IST
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, but rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the asset
Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, pressured by an uptick in the dollar, and as traders looked ahead to key U.S. inflation figures this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate-hike narrative.