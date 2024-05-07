Gold slips as US dollar strengthens, investors await Fed officials comments; silver trades flat
Spot gold decreased by 0.5% to $2,312.29 per ounce by 1218 GMT, while U.S. gold futures also fell by 0.5% to $2,320.60 per ounce.
Gold prices declined on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened, with investors anticipating additional remarks from Federal Reserve officials to gain insight into the potential timing of interest rate adjustments.
