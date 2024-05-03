Gold slips to one-month low despite weak US jobs data; silver declines 1.3%
As of 1521 GMT, spot gold witnessed a 0.4% decline, settling at $2,294.30 per ounce, marking its second consecutive weekly downturn with a total decrease of 1.8% thus far.
Despite weaker-than-anticipated U.S. jobs data, gold plummeted to its lowest point in a month on Friday, continuing a correction phase following last month's impressive surge.
