Gold steadies as investors weigh US jobs data, Biden’s spending plans

Gold steadied as investors weighed signs of an economic rebound amid better-than-expected US jobs data against the implications of President Joe Biden’s spending plans.

Meanwhile, traders are also watching the progress of debate over Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal, as Republicans expressed guarded support for a more limited plan. Trading is likely to be muted on Monday as markets including Australia, China and Hong Kong are shut for holidays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bullion posted its first quarterly drop since 2018 on rising bond yields and optimism over a recovery from the pandemic. Investor sentiment around the precious metal has dimmed -- holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have dropped to the lowest since May, while hedge fund managers cut net bullish gold bets to a three-week low.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,727.65 an ounce at 8:57 a.m. in Singapore. Silver and palladium were steady, while platinum advanced. The Bloomberg Spot Dollar Index rose 0.1%.

