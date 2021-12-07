OPEN APP
Speculative financial investors don’t seem to have returned to the gold market yet in spite of bond yields falling and stock-market corrections, Commerzbank says. Recent data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows net long positions at a four-week low in the week to Nov. 30. “For as long as gold lacks the support of financial investors, it will probably find it difficult in our opinion to regain the technically important 100- and 200-day moving averages at a good $1,790 or the psychologically important $1,800 mark," the bank says. Comex gold futures tick slightly higher to $1,780.57 a troy ounce.

