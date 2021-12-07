Gold still lacks support from speculative investors, Commerzbank says
- Recent data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows net long positions at a four-week low in the week to Nov. 30
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Speculative financial investors don’t seem to have returned to the gold market yet in spite of bond yields falling and stock-market corrections, Commerzbank says. Recent data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows net long positions at a four-week low in the week to Nov. 30. “For as long as gold lacks the support of financial investors, it will probably find it difficult in our opinion to regain the technically important 100- and 200-day moving averages at a good $1,790 or the psychologically important $1,800 mark," the bank says. Comex gold futures tick slightly higher to $1,780.57 a troy ounce.
Speculative financial investors don’t seem to have returned to the gold market yet in spite of bond yields falling and stock-market corrections, Commerzbank says. Recent data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows net long positions at a four-week low in the week to Nov. 30. “For as long as gold lacks the support of financial investors, it will probably find it difficult in our opinion to regain the technically important 100- and 200-day moving averages at a good $1,790 or the psychologically important $1,800 mark," the bank says. Comex gold futures tick slightly higher to $1,780.57 a troy ounce.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!