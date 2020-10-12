Gold still shines bright in times of high uncertainty

Gold, as a store of value does not bear interest, so directly, the yellow metal does take a beating from inflation. However, if one purchases an instrument in the form of sovereign gold bonds, they entail an interest on returns as well. The value of the metal can be realized only when we sell it in the market at the prevailing rate. Generally, gold prices have been able to preserve the real value and the increase in prices has offset the rising inflation. This is because unlike money, gold is limited in its supply and thus is less affected by the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy rate cuts, so it acts as a decent store of value.