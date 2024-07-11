Gold surges above $2,400 mark as US Inflation data boosts rate-cut expectations; silver up 2.7%

Spot gold climbed 1.5 per cent to $2,406.99 per ounce by 05:56 a.m. ET (1256 GMT), marking its highest level since May 22. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures rose 1.4 per cent to $2,412.60.

Vaamanaa Sethi
First Published11 Jul 2024, 09:05 PM IST
Gold price today: Spot gold climbed 1.5 per cent to $2,406.99 per ounce by 05:56 a.m. ET (1256 GMT), on Thursday.
Gold price today: Spot gold climbed 1.5 per cent to $2,406.99 per ounce by 05:56 a.m. ET (1256 GMT), on Thursday.

Gold prices surged over 1 per cent on Thursday, surpassing the $2,400 per ounce mark, following data revealing a surprise decline in U.S. consumer prices last month. This development heightened expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold climbed 1.5 per cent to $2,406.99 per ounce by 05:56 a.m. ET (1256 GMT), marking its highest level since May 22. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures rose 1.4 per cent to $2,412.60.

Also Read | Gold price today: What should be your strategy for MCX Gold today?

“Gold continues to trade positive, supported by weakness in the US Dollar and a dip in treasury yields after the Fed chairman's comments on inflation and interest rates. However, prices are stuck in a range so far in the session amid caution ahead of the CPI data for clarity of Fed's easing trajectory,” said Pranav Mer, VP - Research (Commodity & Currency) BlinkX and JM Financial.

What's weighing on gold prices?

U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell, marking the smallest annual increase in a year. This bolstered views that the disinflation trend was back on track, bringing the Fed closer to cutting interest rates.

Interest-rate futures reflected about an 85 per cent chance of a rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, up from roughly 70 per cent before the data release.

Non-yielding bullion tends to become more appealing when interest rates decline.

Following the U.S. inflation data, the dollar dropped to a more than one-month low, making gold more attractive to holders of other currencies, while the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to a four-month low.

Also Read | Gold and silver prices today on 09-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Over two days of commentary before the Senate and House committees, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the Fed was moving closer to deciding on a rate cut.

Meanwhile, spot silver surged 2.7 per cent to $31.63 per ounce, reaching its highest level since May 31. Platinum increased by 1.9 per cent to $1,008.35, while palladium advanced 1.6 per cent to $1,002.54.

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 09:05 PM IST
HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold surges above $2,400 mark as US Inflation data boosts rate-cut expectations; silver up 2.7%

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

174.50
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.48%)

Tata Steel

169.00
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
1 (0.6%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

306.60
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.25 (2.08%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.80
03:57 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.75 (2.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

236.60
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
16.85 (7.67%)

Oil India

551.45
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
38.7 (7.55%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,739.10
03:55 PM | 11 JUL 2024
383.7 (7.16%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,455.65
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
93.9 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,705.000.00
    Chennai
    74,722.000.00
    Delhi
    73,705.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue