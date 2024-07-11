Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold surges above $2,400 mark as US Inflation data boosts rate-cut expectations; silver up 2.7%

Gold surges above $2,400 mark as US Inflation data boosts rate-cut expectations; silver up 2.7%

Vaamanaa Sethi

Spot gold climbed 1.5 per cent to $2,406.99 per ounce by 05:56 a.m. ET (1256 GMT), marking its highest level since May 22. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures rose 1.4 per cent to $2,412.60.

Gold price today: Spot gold climbed 1.5 per cent to $2,406.99 per ounce by 05:56 a.m. ET (1256 GMT), on Thursday.

Gold prices surged over 1 per cent on Thursday, surpassing the $2,400 per ounce mark, following data revealing a surprise decline in U.S. consumer prices last month. This development heightened expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold climbed 1.5 per cent to $2,406.99 per ounce by 05:56 a.m. ET (1256 GMT), marking its highest level since May 22. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures rose 1.4 per cent to $2,412.60.

“Gold continues to trade positive, supported by weakness in the US Dollar and a dip in treasury yields after the Fed chairman's comments on inflation and interest rates. However, prices are stuck in a range so far in the session amid caution ahead of the CPI data for clarity of Fed's easing trajectory," said Pranav Mer, VP - Research (Commodity & Currency) BlinkX and JM Financial.

What's weighing on gold prices?

U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell, marking the smallest annual increase in a year. This bolstered views that the disinflation trend was back on track, bringing the Fed closer to cutting interest rates.

Interest-rate futures reflected about an 85 per cent chance of a rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, up from roughly 70 per cent before the data release.

Non-yielding bullion tends to become more appealing when interest rates decline.

Following the U.S. inflation data, the dollar dropped to a more than one-month low, making gold more attractive to holders of other currencies, while the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to a four-month low.

Over two days of commentary before the Senate and House committees, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the Fed was moving closer to deciding on a rate cut.

Meanwhile, spot silver surged 2.7 per cent to $31.63 per ounce, reaching its highest level since May 31. Platinum increased by 1.9 per cent to $1,008.35, while palladium advanced 1.6 per cent to $1,002.54.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.