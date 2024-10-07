Gold surges by ₹250, reaching a new record high; What's driving the rally?

Gold prices increased by ₹ 250, hitting a record high of ₹ 78,700 per 10 grams on Monday, fueled by consistent demand from jewelers and robust performance in international markets.

Gold prices rose by ₹250, reaching a new all-time high of ₹78,700 per 10 grams on Monday, driven by steady demand from jewelers and strong performance in international markets. In comparison, the precious metal closed at ₹78,450 per 10 grams last Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In contrast, silver saw a decline of ₹200, falling to ₹94,000 per kg from ₹94,200 per kg on Friday, as reported by the All India Sarafa Association.

Gold with 99.5 percent purity increased by ₹200, reaching an all-time high of ₹78,300 per 10 grams, up from ₹78,100 per 10 grams in the previous session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Traders attributed this rise in gold prices to a boost in domestic demand from stockists and retailers.

Additionally, the downturn in equity markets contributed to the surge, as investors sought safer assets like gold.

During Asian trading hours, Comex gold is up 0.14 percent, trading at USD 2,671.50 per ounce. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What's behind the surge? "Gold prices may continue to trade in a narrow range as caution prevails ahead of upcoming US inflation numbers," Kaynat Chainwala, AVP-Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Conversely, silver dropped by 0.61 percent, reaching USD 32.20 per ounce in global markets.