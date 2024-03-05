Gold surges to ₹65,000 per 10 gm, touches new all-time high in New Delhi
Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at ₹65,000 per 10 grams, up by ₹800, taking bullish cues from the overseas markets.
Gold prices experienced a significant surge on Tuesday, rising by ₹800 to reach a new all-time high of ₹65,000 per 10 grams in the national capital, driven by robust global trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous session, the precious metal had concluded at ₹64,200 per 10 grams.
