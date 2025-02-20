Gold surges to new record high amid Trump tariff threats; spot gold at $2,953.12 per ounce

Mint Market

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,953.12 per ounce, after reaching $2,954.69 earlier in the session—marking its tenth record high this year.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published20 Feb 2025, 03:34 PM IST
Gold prices surged to a record high on Thursday, surpassing the $2,950 per ounce mark, as investor demand for the metal increased amid concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats could trigger a global trade war.

As of 08:53 GMT, spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,953.12 per ounce, after reaching $2,954.69 earlier in the session—marking its tenth record high this year. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures increased by 1.2% to $2,970.70.

Considered a safe-haven asset during uncertain times, gold has climbed 12% since the start of the year.

