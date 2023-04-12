Gold ticks higher in run-up to US inflation data. Should you invest?2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 09:01 AM IST
- Gold prices are likely to trade on a firmer note ahead of US inflation numbers as it will yield signs on future rate hikes
Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar pulled back, with investors focussing on key US consumer price index data due later today for signs on how close interest rates are to peaking.
