Gold ticks lower as dollar, yields gain; PCE data in focus

Fed Governor Lisa Cook to file lawsuit against Trump's firing attempt

Markets expect 87% chance of 25-basis point rate cut next month

U.S. PCE data due on Friday

(Updates prices for US mid-session trading)

By Sarah Qureshi and Anushree Mukherjee

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Wednesday as the dollar and Treasury yields firmed, but the losses were limited by safe-haven demand amid lingering concerns about the U.S. central bank's independence after President Donald Trump's efforts to fire a Fed governor.

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $3,388.15 per ounce at 1210 p.m. ET (16:10 GMT). However, U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.2% to $3,438.30.

The dollar index climbed 0.2% against a basket of major currencies, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

"We're seeing a stronger U.S. dollar index today and a slight uptick in bond yields ... yields are putting selling pressure on the gold and silver markets," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

U.S. Treasury yields edged up 0.4%, weighing on non-yielding gold's appeal.

Trump said earlier this week he was removing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from her position on the Fed's board of directors. Meanwhile, Cook's lawyer said she would file a lawsuit to prevent Trump from firing her, kicking off a potentially protracted legal fight.

Gold prices rose to a more than two-week high on Tuesday, following Trump's attempt to fire Cook.

Investors now await Thursday's GDP data and Friday's Personal Consumption Expenditures - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - for cues on the interest-rate path. Economists polled by Reuters expect the PCE price index to rise 2.6% in July, matching June's rise.

"If (the PCE data) is a miss showing stronger inflation, that might begin to call into question whether the Fed's going to be able to cut interest rates in September. But I suspect it would take an awfully strong inflation number to preempt the Fed from cutting rates in September," Wyckoff said.

Markets are currently anticipating a more than 87% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the Fed's policy meeting next month, according to CME FedWatch Tool.