Gold to retain its sheen in August, Silver likely to outperform this month3 min read 01 Aug 2023, 02:05 PM IST
A less aggressive tone by the US Federal Reserve is a big supportive trigger for gold. Weakness in the dollar index further added gains to gold prices, analysts said.
Gold prices in India witnessed a decent rally of nearly 2% in July. On Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), gold got costlier by around ₹1,400 per 10 grams during the month.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×