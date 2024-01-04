Gold to shine brighter in 2024, prices may hit new high of ₹70,000: ICICI Direct
Presently, the price of the yellow metal stands at ₹63,060 per 10 grams on the MCX commodity stock exchange.
Gold prices surged significantly in 2023, surpassing the $2,000 mark, propelled by a correction in the dollar and US treasury yields. This adjustment occurred following the US Federal Reserve's decision to pause its rate hike campaign and indicate potential rate cuts in 2024. Furthermore, the steadfastness in prices was sustained by central bank purchases and the escalation of geopolitical tensions.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started