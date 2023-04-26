Gold trades volatile as the dollar rises; what should you do?

"Gold has support at $1980-1965 while resistance is at $2005-2015. Silver has support at $24.80-24.58, while resistance is at $25.20-25.32. In INR terms, gold has support at ₹59,940-59,750, while resistance is at ₹60,520, 60,720. Silver has support at ₹73,920-73,510, while resistance is at ₹75,050–75,610," said Kalantri.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}