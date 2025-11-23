Gold Trims Loss as Fed’s Williams Signals a Near-Term Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Gold trimmed losses after a Federal Reserve official signaled an interest-rate cut is possible in the near term.

Advertisement

New York Fed President John Williams said he sees room for the US central bank to cut rates again in the near term as the labor market softens. In the text of a speech he delivered Friday in Santiago, Chile, Williams said downside risks to employment have increased while upside risks to inflation have eased.

Bond yields fell and the dollar pared gains after his remarks, supporting bullion. Swap traders now price in a 68% chance of a December rate reduction, up from around 35% before the speech. Lower rates typically benefit gold as it pays no interest.

Williams’ comments came as Fed Chair Jerome Powell tries to forge a consensus among a fractured group of policymakers in time for their Dec. 9-10 gathering in Washington. Following a second consecutive rate cut in October, a number of officials voiced their opposition to, or uncertainty about, supporting a third straight move in December.

Advertisement

Geopolitical tensions also helped support bullion. The leaders of Germany, France and the UK agreed on a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Ukraine’s armed forces must remain capable of defending its sovereignty, rejecting key elements of a US-Russia plan to end the war there. The US threatened to cease provision of intelligence and weapons to Ukraine to press it to agree to the framework of the deal, Reuters said.

Despite its pullback from a record high last month, gold has gained more than 50% this year and remains on course for its best annual performance since 1979. A scorching rally has been supported by inflows to exchange-traded funds, as well as central bank purchases. Many analysts saw the more rapid gains chalked up in the second half of the year as overstretched, as a “debasement trade” narrative about a retreat from sovereign debt and currencies took hold.

Advertisement

Gold fell 0.2% to $4,070.21 an ounce as of 11:01 a.m. in New York. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was up 0.1%. Silver declined 1.9%, while platinum rose and palladium fell.

--With assistance from Preeti Soni, Jack Ryan and Yihui Xie.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com