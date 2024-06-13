Gold trims losses following weaker than expected inflation data; silver down 1.5%
As of 1318 GMT, spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $2,318.47 per ounce, having dropped to a low of $2,303.84 before the data release. U.S. gold futures were down 0.9 per cent trading at $2,333.70.
Gold prices pared some of their losses on Thursday following weaker-than-expected U.S. producer inflation data, which raised hopes for two interest rate cuts in 2024, despite the Federal Reserve projecting only one cut this year.
