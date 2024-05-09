Gold up 1% after US jobs data lifts Fed rate cut bets: 5 key reasons behind yellow metal's appeal in 2024; Time to buy?
Spot gold rose 0.95% to $2,330.51 per ounce by 1414 GMT. U.S. gold futures for June delivery rose 0.74% to $2,339.40 per ounce.
Gold prices climbed 1% on Thursday after fresh data from the Labor Department indicated that the number of Americans filing new unemployment claims rose more than expected last week, reinforcing bets that the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates later in the year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started