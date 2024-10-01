Oil prices were little changed on Monday, but posted a 17% loss for the third quarter as fears that a widening conflict in the Middle East could curtail crude supply were overshadowed by waning global demand concerns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brent crude futures for November delivery, which expired on Monday, fell 21 cents to settle at $71.77 a barrel. Meanwhile, the more actively traded Brent contract for December delivery gained 27 cents to $71.81.

The global benchmark posted a 9% drop in September, its biggest monthly decline since November 2022, and after falling a third consecutive month, it slumped 17% in the third quarter, its biggest quarterly loss in a year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell a cent to settle at $68.17. The U.S. benchmark tumbled 7% in September in its biggest monthly decline since October 2023, and slumped 16% in its biggest quarterly drop since the third quarter 2023.

Gold has risen over 13% so far this quarter, which would be its best since early 2020, having hit an all-time high of $2,685.42 on Thursday, fuelled by the U.S. Federal Reserve's half-percentage-point cut and flare-ups in the Middle East.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}