Gold vs Silver: Analysts break down the better bet as prices surge

Gold vs Silver: Precious metals ended November on a strong note, with gold rising over 5.5% and closing near record highs. However, silver sharply outperformed the yellow metal, delivering a massive 21.71% surge during the month. The year 2025 has been exceptionally rewarding for metal investors as well, with gold gaining 65% year-to-date and silver more than doubling, rising over 100%.

The powerful rally in both metals has been fuelled by a softer U.S. dollar, rising expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut, and a rupee that recently touched an all-time low against the dollar. A global supply squeeze in silver has further accelerated the price surge.

Gold Rate today Gold prices continued their upward trajectory on Monday, December 1. On MCX, gold February futures rose 0.71% to ₹1,30,425 per 10 grams, supported by robust spot demand and growing expectations of interest rate cuts by both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this month.

Analysts note that gold remains well-positioned due to global uncertainty, elevated central bank purchases, and weakness in major currencies.

Silver Rates today Silver prices hit a new all-time high on Monday, December 1. In the international spot market, silver climbed 1.4% to $57.29, surpassing the previous peak hit last Friday amid a global trading outage that further tightened supply.

In India, silver March futures jumped to ₹1,78,620 per kg, up ₹3,639 in early trade. Analysts attributed the surge to the weakening dollar, rising odds of a Fed rate cut, and a rupee that slipped to its lowest level ever.

Gold vs Silver: what should you buy? Fundamental View Motilal Oswal’s latest outlook highlights that precious metals will remain crucial stabilisers for Indian portfolios. The brokerage notes that while both gold and silver are strong performers, their risk profiles vary sharply. Gold remains the safe, slow-and-steady asset, while silver is far more volatile and suited only to high-risk investors.

The report advises existing investors to continue holding gold, saying the metal’s value lies in stability rather than quick returns. Gold becomes particularly important during inflation spikes, currency volatility or geopolitical tension.

For new investors, Motilal Oswal recommends avoiding lump-sum buying and instead following an SIP-style approach. Staggered purchases help reduce timing risk and minimise the impact of short-term volatility.

Silver, despite its strong long-term potential, is not for the faint-hearted. Prices swing sharply due to industrial demand changes, global supply disruptions and economic uncertainty. The brokerage warns that only investors with a high-risk appetite and a genuinely long investment horizon should consider silver—and even then, in small, disciplined allocations.

Motilal Oswal reiterates that precious metals are for diversification and inflation protection, not core portfolio performance. Combined gold and silver exposure should ideally remain within 10% of an investor’s total portfolio.

Gold vs Silver: Technical View A key metric for traders is the Gold/Silver ratio, also known as the Mint ratio. This ratio indicates how many ounces of silver are required to buy one ounce of gold. Historically, it has dipped as low as 10:1, while the recent average is around 47:1. Since 2000, it has typically fluctuated between 50:1 and 70:1.

In 2025, the ratio has fallen sharply—down roughly 30% from its peak of 107:1—and currently sits near 75:1, signalling that silver has dramatically outperformed gold. Analysts expect this trend to continue in the coming sessions.

Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst at Choice Broking, said:

"For potential investors considering these commodities now, the Gold/Silver ratio (also known as the Mint ratio) is a critical reference point. This ratio is calculated by dividing the price of Gold per ounce by the price of Silver per ounce.

Historically, the ratio has been as low as 10:1, while the recent historical average sits around 47:1. Since 2000, it has typically fluctuated between 50:1 and 70:1. In 2025, the ratio dropped marginally by approximately 30% from its peak of 107:1, currently resting around 75:1. This decline signifies that Silver has strongly outperformed Gold. Given this downward trajectory toward its historical and ideal range, we can anticipate that Silver's outperformance is likely to continue in the upcoming sessions.

For the Short term perspective, key support for the Silver price would be at 142,285 – 121,437 respectively. On the upside, key level would be at psychological hurdle of 200,000. Traders may opt for Buy-on-dips strategy for the Silver and should look forwards for Long position in price-correction."

