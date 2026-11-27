Gold vs Silver: Gold and silver have witnessed a sharp reversal in November 2026, with both precious metals tumbling from their January record highs before staging a strong rebound towards the end of the month.

On the domestic futures market, MCX gold fell around 13% in November, while silver plunged nearly 20%, as a stronger US dollar, elevated bond yields and expectations of tighter US monetary policy triggered heavy selling. However, both metals bounced back on Friday, November 27, as bargain buying and short-covering emerged after the steep correction.

The rebound was sharp in global markets, too. Spot gold rose around 2.7% to $3,663.52 per ounce on November 27, recovering from a more than one-year low hit earlier in the week.

Silver climbed around 6.5% to $44.18 per ounce. On MCX, December gold futures traded around ₹1,24,856 per 10 grams, up 2.37%, while silver futures rose 5.3% to ₹1,53,579 per kg.

Despite the recovery, both metals remain well below their January peaks, raising the question of which could offer better returns in 2027.

Gold vs silver: What could drive prices in 2027? The outlook for precious metals in 2027 will depend significantly on the direction of US monetary policy. A moderation in inflation and easing expectations of further rate hikes could weaken the US dollar and create a supportive environment for gold and silver.

Gold could draw support from continued central-bank purchases, geopolitical uncertainty and sustained investment demand. According to Kaynat Chainwala, AVP – Commodity Research at Kotak Neo, central-bank demand remained robust in 2026, with official-sector purchases reaching 675 tonnes in the first nine months of the year.

However, gold's performance in 2026 also demonstrated that geopolitical uncertainty does not always translate into higher prices. Chainwala said tensions, including the US-Iran conflict, would typically support safe-haven demand. But higher oil prices fuelled inflation concerns and expectations of tighter monetary policy. A stronger US dollar, elevated real yields and liquidation linked to the AI-driven equity sell-off further weighed on the metal.

Gold's direction in 2027 will therefore depend partly on whether incoming US economic data support the market's increasingly hawkish expectations for the Federal Reserve.

Silver, meanwhile, could benefit from a recovery in both industrial and investment demand. Its applications across solar energy, electric vehicles, electronics, power infrastructure and emerging technologies offer long-term demand support.

Gold vs silver: Which metal has higher return potential in 2027? Silver could have greater upside potential than gold in 2027, particularly if the global macroeconomic environment becomes more supportive.

Chainwala said the gold-silver ratio is near 87, compared with its historical average of around 60-70. This suggests silver may have more room to recover relative to gold if market conditions improve.

Continued supply deficits could also support silver prices, especially if investment demand strengthens. However, the metal remains more cyclical and volatile than gold, with its performance closely linked to industrial activity. Signs of softness in industrial demand could limit its gains.

Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking, also believes silver could offer higher return potential, although with significantly greater volatility.

She said silver could outperform gold if global economic growth stabilises, industrial demand improves and investment flows return. However, fluctuations in industrial demand, ETF outflows and speculative positioning could lead to sharper price movements.

Gold vs silver: What should investors consider? Gold may remain the preferred option for investors seeking relatively stable returns and portfolio protection in 2027. Its appeal is supported by central-bank purchases, geopolitical uncertainty, fiscal concerns and sustained investment demand.

Silver, on the other hand, may suit aggressive investors looking for higher upside potential and willing to tolerate greater price fluctuations.

More said gold has a stronger fundamental outlook as a relatively defensive asset, while silver's performance will depend more heavily on a recovery in industrial demand and investment flows.

If US interest rates remain restrictive and industrial activity weakens, gold could retain its relative advantage. Conversely, a softer-dollar environment, lower interest rates and stronger industrial demand could create conditions for silver to outperform.