Gold vs silver: Which precious metal to buy after US Supreme Court decision on Trump's tariffs?

Trump's tariffs: In a significant setback to Donald Trump’s trade policy, the Supreme Court of the United States on Friday struck down most of his broad tariff measures.

Shortly after that, Trump signed an order imposing a 10% global tariff on imports from all countries, set to take effect almost immediately. The following day, he announced that the worldwide tariff would be increased from 10% to the “fully allowed and legally tested” level of 15%.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump added that over the coming months, his administration would determine and implement new legally permissible tariffs, continuing what he described as the highly successful effort to “Make America Great Again.”

"Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been 'ripping' the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level," Trump said in his post.

Impact on gold and silver prices Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, believes that a combination of slowing growth and persistent inflation is adding to volatility across asset classes, particularly in precious metals.

“Shifting trade dynamics, along with rising geopolitical tensions, are continuing to support safe-haven demand. The US military buildup in the Middle East has further heightened market concerns, and with diplomatic deadlines approaching and risks of retaliation persisting, uncertainty remains elevated. In this environment, trade volatility, geopolitical risk premiums, and broader macroeconomic factors are creating a fundamentally supportive outlook for gold and silver,” said Sachdeva.

On the other hand, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that metals continue to trade within rising channel frameworks. “ Market internals indicate absorption at higher levels in metals and breakout-retest behaviour in crude, whereas natural gas is testing overhead supply after a vertical short-covering rally. The broader medium-term structure remains constructive for precious metals and crude oil, while natural gas stays range-sensitive within a supply-heavy zone unless sustained follow-through buying emerges,” he added.

Gold vs Silver: Which precious metal to invest in? According to Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, safe-haven demand for gold and silver is expected to go upward.

Gupta further suggested that short-term investors invest in silver; meanwhile, medium and long-term investors prefer gold as their safe haven asset.

“The US Supreme Court decision on Trump's tariffs would inject industrial growth due to the higher demand for global merchandise. As a safe-haven, demand for gold and silver is expected to go upward; short-term investors are advised to invest in silver. Out of the net demand for silver, around 60% of the silver demand is industrial. For medium to long-term investors, gold is a perfect choice as a safe-haven asset,” Gupta said.

On the technical outlook of gold prices, Ponmudi of Enrich Money said that MCX Gold continues to trade within a well-defined rising channel on the hourly structure.

Price has rebounded firmly from the ₹1,49,000 structural demand base and is now consolidating just below the ₹1,55,000 resistance band. The ₹1,52,000– ₹1,53,000 region has transitioned into a short-term demand zone following repeated absorption, he added.

“Momentum indicators have normalized after the prior expansion, suggesting energy build-up rather than exhaustion. Sustained trade above ₹1,55,000 would open upside potential toward ₹1,56,500– ₹1,58,000 within the channel trajectory. Downside risk intensifies only upon a decisive break below ₹1,49,000, which would invalidate the current higher-low structure,” Ponmudi said.

Meanwhile, on the silver prices outlook, Ponmudi added that MCX Silver remains structurally constructive within a rising channel formation. The ₹2,43,000– ₹2,45,000 demand zone has acted as a firm accumulation base, and price has rotated higher toward the ₹2,52,000– ₹2,55,000 supply band.

“Volatility compression near this resistance indicates potential breakout preparation rather than distribution. A sustained move above ₹2,55,000 would likely trigger momentum participation toward ₹2,58,000– ₹2,62,000. Failure to clear this zone may extend consolidation, but structural weakness emerges only below ₹2,43,000 where the rising channel support would be compromised,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.