Gold vs Silver: Which precious metal to invest during Christmas 2025?

Gold vs Silver: Gold surged past the $4,400-per-ounce mark for the first time on Monday, driven by rising expectations of additional U.S. interest rate cuts and strong safe-haven demand, while silver joined the rally to touch a record high.

Spot gold rose 1.7% to $4,411.01 per ounce as of 0822 GMT, easing slightly from an earlier peak of $4,420.01. Spot silver climbed 2.5% to $69.44.

Meanwhile, back home, Gold prices climbed nearly 1%, while silver surged over 2% during morning trade on the MCX on Monday, supported by stronger spot demand and renewed expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts. MCX gold February futures rose 0.77% to ₹1,35,224 per 10 grams, while MCX silver March futures jumped 2.39% to ₹2,13,412 per kg around 9:15 am, after touching a record high of ₹2,13,844 per kg.

Gold has surged 67% so far this year, breaking multiple records and crossing the $3,000 and $4,000 per-ounce thresholds for the first time, putting it on track for its strongest annual performance since 1979. Whereas, Silver has jumped 138% year-to-date, far outpacing gold, supported by strong investor inflows and ongoing supply tightness.

Gold- Silver ratio Currently, the Gold-Silver Ratio (GSR) is at 64-66 levels with Gold at $4449 and Silver $69. On a period comparison of the bullish rally, Gold is already in a 10-year bull run and Silver close to a 5 ½ year rally, calling for a lot of catch-up.

According to NS Ramaswamy, Head of Commodity & CRM, Ventura, GSR should likely hover in the range of 58-60 with the combined bullion pack on a bullish note. This indicates a rally for Gold to $4500 and Silver $75 range in the near term.

Higher GSR calls for a mild correction in Silver to $62 - $65 while Gold to range in $4550 - $4600, he added.

Which metal should you invest in? Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, believes that Silver is no longer trading merely as a precious metal like gold. Its indispensable role in high-performance technology, combined with shrinking above-ground stocks and non-negotiable industrial demand, is reshaping its fundamentals.

Kalantri further explained that prices have remained well supported by a combination of strong industrial consumption, consistent ETF inflows, healthy physical demand, and increased capital rotation from equities into commodities. As a result, silver is structurally decoupling from gold.

“We believe silver offers a better investment opportunity for 2026, given its strong structural drivers. However, investors should remain prepared for higher volatility and periodic interim corrections,” Kalantri said.

On the other hand, NS Ramaswamy of Ventura, says that we are at an influx of both the metals on a rampant rally suggesting a balanced approach.

Gold for a better stability and wealth preservation as a safe haven, while Silver offering higher growth potential with higher volatility which is preferred by the trader community, he said.

“ Silver often swings more while Gold appears to move very cautiously in a steadier fashion. Hence a mix of both is recommended. The best choice depends on the investment horizon, risk appetite and financial goal,” said Ramaswamy.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.